Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,957. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

