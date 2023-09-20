Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MGM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 527,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

