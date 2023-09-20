Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.