Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 236,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,219. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $164.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

