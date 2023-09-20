Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Shares of COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.62 and its 200-day moving average is $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

