Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $103.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $104.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.