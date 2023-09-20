Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 542 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

