PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

