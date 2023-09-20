Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.