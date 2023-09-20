3,010 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,779. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

