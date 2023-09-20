iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

