Prosperity Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

