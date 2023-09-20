Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.35. 28,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.