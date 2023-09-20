Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.