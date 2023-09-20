Peterson Wealth Services Buys 84 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day moving average is $287.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

