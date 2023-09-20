Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

