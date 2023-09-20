Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Position Trimmed by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.