Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 931 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,518,000. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.