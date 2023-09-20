RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

