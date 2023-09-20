Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.60. 342,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.44 and a 200-day moving average of $392.78. The company has a market cap of $327.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.