The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

