Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

