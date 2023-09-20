Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $644,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

