IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

