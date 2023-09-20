Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RFV traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $100.96. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $248.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

