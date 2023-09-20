Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,305 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

