Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. 332,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $439.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

