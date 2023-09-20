MGO Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.