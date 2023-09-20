Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $133.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

