Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,081.1% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $245.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

