Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $389.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

