Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

