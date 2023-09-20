Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.62 and its 200-day moving average is $521.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

