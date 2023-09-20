American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

American Water Works stock opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.