Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average is $261.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.