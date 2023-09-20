Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.66 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

