Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 141,800 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 74.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ARC Document Solutions Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
