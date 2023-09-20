Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 647 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

