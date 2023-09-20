Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $194,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,222 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,192,254. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.