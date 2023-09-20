Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

