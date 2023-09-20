Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.