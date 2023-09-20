Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,096,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

