Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.