RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,279. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

