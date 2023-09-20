Randolph Co Inc Acquires 190 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 2.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $164.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

