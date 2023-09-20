62,121 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 211,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

