Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.07. 13,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,504. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

