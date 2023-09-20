RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8,423.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GAL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 13,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

