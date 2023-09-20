Randolph Co Inc Sells 454 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 212,140 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

