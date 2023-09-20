Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

